Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,608 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 63,132 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105,816.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 126,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $82.04. 2,070,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

