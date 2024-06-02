Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,097 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after buying an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. 4,943,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,557. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

