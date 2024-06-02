Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. 2,468,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,130. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

