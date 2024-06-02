Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.78.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.7 %

MCD traded up $6.82 on Friday, reaching $258.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

