Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.01. 9,137,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

