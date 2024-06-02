Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,432. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average of $201.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

