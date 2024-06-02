Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 0.5% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of BX stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. 3,636,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,114. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
