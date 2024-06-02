Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 296,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 699.4 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOF remained flat at $46.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

