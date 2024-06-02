Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Declines By 19.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

