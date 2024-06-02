Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Declines By 19.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
About Ascot Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.