Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Rises By 12.5%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

BOSC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 11,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,499. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.82%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

