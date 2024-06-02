Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Declines By 7.4%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,063 shares of company stock worth $296,576 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.3% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

