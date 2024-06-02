Short Interest in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Grows By 18.7%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYON. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $2,152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYON remained flat at $15.13 during trading hours on Friday. 1,522,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $692.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.92. Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beyond will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

