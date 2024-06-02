Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Decreases By 13.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Currently, 23.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 910,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.10.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $6,376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 244.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 327,397 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 284,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 265.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 152,677 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Featured Articles

