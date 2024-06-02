Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Rises By 17.4%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,919 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,492. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

