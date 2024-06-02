Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Drops By 7.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 517,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,489. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

