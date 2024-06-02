Short Interest in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Rises By 25.2%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:CNC traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.59. 7,385,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,411. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Centene's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

