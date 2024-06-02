Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declines By 20.3%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE RNP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 118,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,837. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
