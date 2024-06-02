Short Interest in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Grows By 18.0%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 682,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Elme Communities Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $13,738,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 463,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 389,207 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 281,199 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,942,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,289,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELME stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 739,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,305. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

