Short Interest in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Grows By 18.0%

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 682,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elme Communities
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities
Elme Communities Price Performance
ELME stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 739,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,305. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.