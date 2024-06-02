Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Drops By 13.5%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,645. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

