Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Drops By 8.1%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Entegris Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,251. Entegris has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.