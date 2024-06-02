Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Increases By 16.1%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,534. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $41.49. 4,824,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,424. Equitable has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.24%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

