Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Decreases By 13.0%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSFG remained flat at $16.67 during trading hours on Friday. 1,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.71.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

