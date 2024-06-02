Short Interest in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Increases By 20.5%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GSHD opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,614,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,673.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,606 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

