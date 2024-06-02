Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Rises By 25.3%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock remained flat at $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 31,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $153.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

