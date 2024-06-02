Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Increases By 20.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ESGU stock opened at $115.52 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $117.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
