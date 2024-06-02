Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Declines By 22.2%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Kuraray Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KURRY remained flat at $36.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 172. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.28. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

