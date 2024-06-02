Short Interest in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) Drops By 17.9%

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 74,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,474. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,296 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Lucy Scientific Discovery worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Profile

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc, an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products.

