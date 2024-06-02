Short Interest in Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Decreases By 18.2%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

MEQYF remained flat at 135.33 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of 127.95 and a 52 week high of 149.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 135.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of 118.20.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

