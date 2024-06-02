Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Declines By 21.0%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.0 %

MDU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,104. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.