Short Interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Drops By 16.7%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

MINISO Group Trading Down 4.7 %

MINISO Group stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,294. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.23. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.79%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,456,000 after buying an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,490,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after buying an additional 868,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,510,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

