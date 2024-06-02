Short Interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Rises By 20.9%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

