Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Expands By 21.6%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 614,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 601,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,390. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2701 per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.