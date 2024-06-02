Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Increases By 23.7%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,122.0 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $15.16 during trading hours on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

