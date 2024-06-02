Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Increases By 23.7%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,122.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $15.16 during trading hours on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.
About SBM Offshore
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SBM Offshore
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.