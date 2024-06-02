Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Declines By 22.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 694.3 days.

Signify stock remained flat at $27.15 during trading hours on Friday. Signify has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

