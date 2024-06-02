Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Declines By 22.0%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 694.3 days.
Signify Price Performance
Signify stock remained flat at $27.15 during trading hours on Friday. Signify has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.
Signify Company Profile
