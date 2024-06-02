Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Expands By 24.8%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CREG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 32,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,956. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

