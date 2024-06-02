Short Interest in Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Drops By 22.2%

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,687.0 days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SMTUF stock remained flat at $12.67 during trading hours on Friday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

Get Sumitomo Rubber Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Rubber Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.