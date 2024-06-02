Short Interest in Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Drops By 22.2%

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 473,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,687.0 days.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SMTUF stock remained flat at $12.67 during trading hours on Friday. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile
