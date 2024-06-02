Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expands By 27.9%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 14,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
AES Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE AES traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.08.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
