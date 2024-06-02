Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expands By 27.9%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 14,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AES Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AES traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.