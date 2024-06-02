Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Rises By 16.7%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,366.0 days.
Transat A.T. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF remained flat at $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.
About Transat A.T.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Transat A.T.
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.