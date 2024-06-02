Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Rises By 16.7%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,366.0 days.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF remained flat at $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

