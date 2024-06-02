Short Interest in Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Rises By 19.7%

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 1,889,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.1 days.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.40%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

