Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Increases By 50.9%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the April 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,707,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,574,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,303,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,166. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

