Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rises By 19.8%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vonovia Price Performance
VONOY opened at $15.53 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vonovia Increases Dividend
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
