Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rises By 19.8%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

VONOY opened at $15.53 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Increases Dividend

About Vonovia

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.4329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

