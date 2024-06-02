Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Declines By 16.8%

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

WTM stock traded up $34.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,807.00. 17,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,431. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $1,323.14 and a twelve month high of $1,899.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,769.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,661.18.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

