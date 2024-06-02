Short Interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Decreases By 16.6%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of YRD opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 42.51% and a return on equity of 28.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

