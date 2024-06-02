Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Increases By 29.6%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZAPP opened at $0.99 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

