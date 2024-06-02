Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Increases By 28.6%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zepp Health Price Performance

ZEPP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Zepp Health has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $84.47 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price target on Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zepp Health

About Zepp Health

(Get Free Report)

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.