Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Drops By 20.7%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,941,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 23,878,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,110.0 days.
ZIP Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. ZIP has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.98.
ZIP Company Profile
