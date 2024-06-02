Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Drops By 20.7%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,941,100 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 23,878,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,110.0 days.

ZIP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZIZTF opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. ZIP has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.98.

Get ZIP alerts:

ZIP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.