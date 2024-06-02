Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $388.41 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $388.41 million and $3.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,713.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.42 or 0.00682911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00122894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00065336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00222577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00090200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,336,015,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,307,114,438 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

