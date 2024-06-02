Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 257.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $628.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. Analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 290,855 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $13,575,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,798,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 595,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

