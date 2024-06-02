Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the April 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 3.4 %

SLVTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 254,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,175. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

