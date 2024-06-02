SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in May

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,034,400 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 2,455,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 369.9 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFTBF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SoftBank Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.